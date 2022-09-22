Japan to reopen to mass tourism in October

Japan is dissolving its Covid-19 restrictions and opening the door back up to mass tourism.

 Travel mania/Adobe Stock

Japan, one of the world's last major holdouts during the pandemic, is dissolving its Covid-19 restrictions and opening the door back up to mass tourism.

Beloved for its unique mix of vibrant urban culture and natural beauty, the country is lifting its tight regulations on foreign tourists, according to a tweet Thursday from Taro Kono, Japan's minister of digital affairs.

Top image: A view of Mount Fuji and Chureito Pagoda at sunset. (Travel mania/Adobe Stock) CNN's Forrest Brown contributed to this report.

