How to get a year's worth of flights for $599

Frontier's flight pass allows for unlimited last-minute flights for $599 for a year.

 Matt Nager/Frontier Airlines

Have you cut down on travel over the past couple of years and are wanting to make up for lost time? Always planned to see more of the US? Take a trip of a lifetime around your home country? Enter Frontier Airlines, and its new unlimited annual flight pass -- for just $599.

That's the introductory cost for what's been named the GoWild! Pass. Unfortunately, it's not available to those wanting to visit the US on a bucket list trip -- it's only available to those aged 18 and over, who reside in the United States.