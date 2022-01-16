Hawaii may soon require travelers to have a Covid booster

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts 30 to 35
mph expected. Possible higher winds in the mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST today.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects.
Large tree limbs and some trees could be blown down and power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice or snow accumulations on tree limbs
and branches may make trees more vulnerable to being downed in
gusty winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...PATCHY BLACK ICE AND SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS CONTINUE THROUGH
MONDAY MORNING...
Slick road conditions remain a concern through portions of North
Georgia on Monday morning with patchy black ice formed from
overnight freezing temperatures and slushy road conditions left
over from the Winter Storm. These may resulting in some hazardous
driving conditions through the rest of Monday morning...particularly
on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.
Temperatures are forecast to continue rising into the mid 30s
throughout the morning with the exception of the northeast GA
mountain counties where temperatures are expected to remain below
freezing all day Monday. However....clouds and mostly cloudy skies
may inhibit sunshine aiding in melting of ice on roadways during
the morning hours across North Georgia.
Stay up to date on road conditions from your local county or city
officials, the Georgia Department of Transportation, or preferred
media outlets for continued updates on travel conditions.
Hawaii will likely soon require visitors to have a Covid booster shot if they want to travel to the islands. Ala Wai Harbor is shown here at dusk in Oahu, Hawaii.
State Governor David Ige told reporters that his office is strongly considering changing its definition of "fully vaccinated" from two doses of an approved Covid vaccine to three.
That would mean that travelers who have not had booster shots will have to isolate for five days upon arrival in Hawaii at their own expense.
Currently, only American travelers can visit Hawaii with very few exceptions for international tourists. Tourism is regulated through the state's Safe Travels program, where people can upload their vaccination records to the online portal ahead of their flight.
"We know that the community needs time to react to that, so we would have to provide at least two weeks for those who may not be up to date to go to have the opportunity to go and get vaccinated if they need to," Ige told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the state's largest newspaper.
He further clarified that the booster shot requirement or any other rule change would give travelers and members of the hospitality community several weeks' notice, so those who already have trips booked will not yet be subject to the updated requirement.
Ige also said that he is in touch with local hospitality partners around the islands about the possibility of requiring booster shots for people who attend public events and gatherings, but there are no such rules in place yet.
The CDC does not have any guidance about whether booster shots should be required for international or domestic travel.
However, some countries and territories have started to mandate a third dose of a Covid vaccine for their residents and/or visitors.
The city-state of Singapore is one of them. In early January, Singapore's health minister announced that adult citizens who had gone more than 270 days since their second vaccine dose would need to have a booster in order to be considered "fully vaccinated" by the country's standards.
Hawaii has had a relatively low number of coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic.
As of January 2022, the state has reported 166,008 cases and just 1,123 deaths. About 75% of eligible adults have received two shots of an approved vaccine.
