Great places to visit in Ireland

Affectionately known as the Emerald Isle due to its rolling green hills and other verdigris landscapes, Ireland is a beautiful country that welcomes millions of visitors each year under normal circumstances. Friendly locals and rich history are two additional reasons why travelers journey to Ireland and immerse oneself in the magic of this seemingly enchanted country.
As an island nation, Ireland may seem large, but in reality it is just 32,595 square miles (84,421 square kilometers). That’s roughly the size of the state of West Virginia. One can drive from the most northern point to the southernmost point in less than eight hours.
While Ireland may not be very large, it certainly packs a punch in regard to its attractions. There is a lot going on in a relatively small amount of space. So much so that travelers may need some inspiration as to the best places to visit. These top spots should be on any visitor’s list.
Dublin
Those who have only a small time in Ireland don’t want to miss Dublin. It’s the country’s metropolitan hub with culture, music and much more. It also has many points of interest, including the popular Guinness Storehouse. Also in Dublin, visitors may want to check out Kilmainham Gaol, a former prison built in 1796. It has a rich history regarding the country’s long-running resistance to British rule. Those who want the city feel of Ireland will find Dublin doesn’t disappoint.
Cliffs of Moher
It’s difficult not to be impressed by the Cliffs of Moher. The entirely vertical cliffs reach high into the sky and the edges fall away abruptly into the churning Atlantic Ocean. The Aran Islands and the hills of Connemara can be seen in the distance.
Wild Atlantic Way
This is a scenic route that runs through Galway. It stretches 1,555 miles and the craggy Donegal coastline can be seen during the adventure. Galway offers a nice mix of city attractions but also plenty of natural wonders.
Rossnowlagh
While surfers may head to Hawaii or Australia to catch impressive waves, thrill-seekers may want to check out Rossnowlagh as well. It’s one of Europe’s premier surf beaches and a big draw for surfers seeking huge waves.
Aran Islands
Travelers seeking a taste of what Ireland looked like decades ago should not miss the Aran Islands. They are accessible by ferry or plane and feature untouched landscapes and noteworthy sights.
Killarney National Park
Killarney National Park located in County Kerry is an area of rugged mountain country. A focal point of the park is Muckross House and Gardens, a 19th century mansion decorated in period furniture and artifacts. Also on the grounds is the Bourn Vincent Memorial Park donated to the Irish state in 1932.
Visiting Ireland can be an exciting prospect when travelers take in the many beautiful and historic places of interest across the country.
