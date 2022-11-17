In a time of economic crisis, what could be more outré than a superyacht? Why, a terayacht of course -- a name given to vessels even bigger than super, mega and gigayachts.

The latest luxury boat to hit the market is Pangeos -- named after Pangea, a supercontinent that existed from 200 million to 335 million years ago. And if those seem like big numbers, wait until you hear how many dollars it'll take to construct it: $8 billion, according to designers Lazzarini.