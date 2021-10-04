Offers go here

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for

* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe and Putnam. In east central
Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow, Cherokee,
Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette, Forsyth,
Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, North
Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton. In
northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart, Talbot,
Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.

* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.

* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
expected through late Wednesday night. Widespread rainfall totals
of three to five inches are forecast across the watch area.
Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially across the
higher terrain of northeast Georgia. There is potential for
localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers and
creeks, given the wet ground and normal to above normal
streamflows across the watch area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

From the Caribbean to the Alps: Six new destinations deemed 'very high' risk

  • 0

The alpine nation of Austria and the Caribbean island of Barbados were deemed "very high" risk travel destinations on Monday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two locations join four other new additions to the Level 4 category on the CDC's regularly updated list of travel advisories.

Destinations that fall into the "Covid-19 Very High" Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to CDC criteria.

People should avoid traveling to locations designated with a "Level 4" notice, the CDC recommends. Anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated first, the agency advises. More than 80 destinations are now listed as Level 4.

All the destinations that moved to Level 4 this week were previously listed as "Level 3: Covid-19 High." The Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The CDC's travel notices range from Level 1 ("low") to Level 4 ("very high"). The CDC does not list the United States in its travel advisories.

These are the destinations added to Level 4 on October 4:

• Armenia

• Austria

• Barbados

• Croatia

• Latvia

• New Caledonia

New Level 3 locations

Eight locations this week moved into the lower risk Level 3 category from Level 4. The popular European destinations of France and Portugal are among those spots deemed less risky this week, according to CDC criteria.

The following destinations moved down to Level 3 on October 4:

• Argentina

• France

• Iceland

• Lesotho

• Morocco

• Nepal

• Portugal

• South Africa

For the second week in a row, the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy moved down into a lower risk category, this week from Level 3 to Level 2. Peru also received a Level 2 designation on Monday.

Destinations carrying the "Level 2: Covid-19 Moderate" designation have seen 50 to 99 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

In "Level 1: Covid-19 Low" destinations, fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents have been logged over the past 28 days.

You can view the CDC's risk levels for global destinations on its travel recommendations page.

In its broader travel guidance, the CDC has recommended avoiding all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," the agency said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Top image: Kaprun ski resort in the Austrian Alps in 2018. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

