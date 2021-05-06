Aviation history is abundant in Ohio, from the Wright Brothers and the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton to the Military Aviation Preservation Society Museum in North Canton and NASA in Cleveland.
The best place to begin an aviation tour of the Buckeye state is in the southwest, in Dayton, where the famous brothers of flight, the Wrights, lived and built their aircraft in their bicycle shop. The Wrights are known for making the first sustained, controlled flight with a pilot.
The Wright Brothers Bike Shop is still there, and visitors can see their legacy at the Dayton Walk of Fame and the Wright Brothers' Family Home. There are two visitors' centers where you can gather information on the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. The Wright-Dunbar Interpretive Center is home to the history of the famed brothers and their plane. Some of the sites have been closed due to COVID-19, and reopenings will be announced at nps.gov/daav.
The National Museum of the USAF in Dayton, however, is open to visitors at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The museum is free and there is plenty to see. Be ready to walk. It is easy to spend a day or more exploring the multiple buildings filled with planes and exhibits that follow a chronological history of flight. For updated information on times, exhibits and COVID-19 protocols visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil.
Heading north to the Akron-Canton Airport visitors will find the MAPS Air Museum, an internationally known facility highlighting military aviation history. Planes, educational displays and collections of artifacts are plentiful, as well as interactive exhibits and historical library archives. Visitors can get up close to the aircraft. Take in the history of Rosie the Riveter, Pearl Harbor, the Tuskegee Airmen and much more. Many volunteers help with tours and information as well as rehabbing aircraft. Visit mapsairmuseum.org for hours, COVID-19 regulations and exhibit information.
Twenty-five NASA astronauts have been Ohio natives, involved in 78 space flights and three trips to the moon, including Neil Armstrong, John Glenn and Judy Resnick. About an hour north of Canton is the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and NASA's Glenn Research Center. Tours are only virtual at this time, but they offer a great look at the facilities; go to nasa.gov/glennvirtualtours.
The center designs and develops technology to advance the missions of NASA for aeronautics and space exploration. The property includes wind tunnels, vacuum chambers and a research aircraft hangar. Glenn's Plum Brook Station is 50 miles west of Cleveland in Sandusky and sits on 6,400 acres. It has facilities that simulate the environment of space. More than 3,000 engineers, scientists, technicians and support staff focus on changing technology in propulsion, aeronautics, materials and structures, power, energy, communications and more.
The Apollo program was is responsible for landing a dozen Americans on the moon from 1969 to 1972, including Ohio's Neil Armstrong, the first to walk on the moon. The Armstrong Air & Space Museum is open in Wapakoneta, his hometown, with exhibits on his spacesuits and Gemini VIII, the spacecraft he piloted in 1966. Ohio is also home to the John and Annie Glenn museum in New Concord with an interesting presentation of what it was like at Glenn's boyhood home: a person portrays Glenn's mother to tell the story. It's currently closed but well worth a visit upon its reopening. Visit johnandannieglennmuseum.org and armstrongmuseum.org for updates, times and pricing.
If you want to go to any of these sites in person, they will reopen. Put them on your bucket list — they are all worth a visit.
For places to stay and eat visit daytoncvb.com, visitcanton.com and thisiscleveland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.