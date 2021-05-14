Find wine, beer, music and natural beauty in Texas’ German-settled Hill Country

The road from Fredericksburg to Austin is a slice of German-Texan heaven, filled with wineries and wildflowers, history and honky-tonk, art and wide open spaces.
The Hill Country Trail is part of Texas Heritage Trails, a program based on 10 scenic driving routes. These are handy tools for visitors to explore the Lone Star State.
Fredericksburg is a strategic place to begin the Hill Country Trail, named after the rolling hills of Central Texas. The town is 65 miles northwest of San Antonio and 75 miles west of Austin, the state capital. Here, friendliness is part of the culture, thanks to forward thinking leaders who crafted a peace treaty with the Comanche tribe in 1847.
The town was founded in 1846 by German immigrants. The peace treaty made with the Comanche chief on the San Saba River in 1847 was hailed as a major effort in bringing about peaceful relations with the Native Americans on the frontier. During those early years more than 5,000 colonists from Germany landed in Texas. Their influence in food, music, the arts and business is felt strongly today in the entire area.
Fredericksburg is the heart of Texas Wine Country, with more than 50 wineries and tasting rooms. Guided wine tours are popular, as is the 290 Wine Shuttle, leaving every 10 minutes on Saturdays from downtown.
The Sauer-Beckmann Living History Farm at Lyndon B. Johnson State Park & Historic Site in Stonewall, just east of Fredricksburg, operates year-round. Workers in early 1900s clothing take care of the animals, work the garden, do the chores and conduct tours. The farm is a favorite for families, especially when kids reflect on a life without internet.
The National Museum of the Pacific War is a source of pride in Fredricksburg. It is the only museum in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to the story of the Pacific Theater in World War II. Guided tours aim to deepen understanding of the struggle between Allied and Japanese forces that took place on the islands of the Pacific. Presently, more than 2,000 plaques commemorating those who served line the limestone walls surrounding the museum’s Memorial Courtyard. The museum recently received the prestigious distinction of being named a Smithsonian Affiliate.
In the spring, dazzling displays of wildflowers blanket the countryside. Wildseed Farms, seven miles east of Fredericksburg, is the nation’s largest working wildflower farm. It has 200 delightful acres of gardens and walking trails throughout. The Brewbonnet Biergarten is open for lunch, and visitors can also sample top Texas wines in a new tasting room.
North of town, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is an awesome and intriguing sight with a massive dome of pink granite. Scenic trails around the rock’s base and panoramic views make this side trip worth the drive.
The town of New Braunfels presents the second-largest Oktoberfest in the country — in November — drawing more than 110,000 people each year. Dubbed Wurstfest, more than 40 bands, carnival rides and Gator, the 10-foot clown, are part of the fun in this annual salute to the sausage.
New Braunfels is known for its pet-friendly hospitality. A number of restaurants and lodgings welcome our four-footed friends. The town also has a unique outdoor art museum a block off the main plaza. New Braunfels is 90 minutes southeast of Fredricksburg and 40 minutes northeast of San Antonio.
Meandering through the verdant hills, a touch of Texas magic can be found in Gruene, a thriving community on the Guadalupe River just north of New Braunfels. Built by German farmers who settled the area in the mid-1800s, the entire town is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Gruene Hall is the oldest operating dance hall in Texas. It was instrumental in kick-starting the careers of Lyle Lovett and George Strait. The stage has seen personalities such as Bo Diddley, the Dixie Chicks and Willie Nelson.
For more information, call 830-997-6523 or go to VisitFredericksburgTX.com.
