DOT calls for passenger meal vouchers, lodging for significant flight disruptions

Travelers line up to check in for United Airlines flights at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on July 1, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Hundreds of flights were canceled across the US ahead of July Fourth weekend.

 Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

With millions of travelers expected to rush airports over the Labor Day holiday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is telling major airlines that this summer's thousands of flight cancellations are not acceptable.

The Department of Transportation plans to better inform passengers of their recourse when facing a significant flight disruption, the secretary said in a letter sent to executives of all US carriers.

