Zoos and aquariums can be both informative and entertaining. Without these facilities, millions of people may never get a chance to glimpse marine and land animals, nor learn about their habitats in person.
Aquariums and zoos are located in many major cities throughout Canada and the United States. It’s fun to plan excursions to zoos and aquariums, particularly when they offer special attractions or exhibits.
Today is the day to plan a visit to one of these amazing aquariums and zoos.
• San Diego Zoo: Located in California and founded in 1916, San Diego’s zoo is world renowned. It is home to more than 3,700 animals, including giant pandas. Those who are California-bound should seriously consider including a trip to this zoo in their travel plans.
• Georgia Aquarium: Advertised as the largest aquarium in the world, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta is home to thousands of fish. Other marine animals swim in the aquarium’s eight million gallons of water, including gentle giants like whale sharks.
• Lincoln Park Zoo: Located in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, this is one of the country’s only free-admission zoos. Rare Japanese macaques and red pandas are included in this compact zoo landscape that takes up 35 acres of the cityscape.
• National Aquarium: The National Aquarium is a visually stunning facility within the tourist-centric Inner Harbor neighborhood of Baltimore. There are more than 600 species to admire, and a rooftop rainforest enables visitors to check out exotic birds and tree dwellers in addition to the marine life.
• Indianapolis Zoo: Midwest visitors can check out this zoo that boasts penguins, seals and rhinos. Many people are drawn here by the opportunity to swim with dolphins.
• Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada: Billed as the best aquarium in Canada, this Toronto facility offers a shark enclosure and a sting ray exhibit. Visitors get the opportunity to be up close and personal with wildlife in unique ways.
• Bronx Zoo: At 265 acres, the Bronx Zoo ranks as one of the largest metropolitan zoos in the world. More than 6,000 animals call the zoo home.
• Tennessee Aquarium: While many aquariums showcase the diversity of saltwater marine life, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga focuses on freshwater fish and other animals. Enjoy a touch tank with sturgeon, one of the world’s oldest fish species. It’s also home to more turtle species than any other American zoo or aquarium.
Zoos and aquariums can be part of travel plans this season or any time of year.
