CDC suspends country-specific Covid-19 travel advisories

Tourists and locals walk in a touristic area of Athens on June 1. The CDC will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to Covid-19.

 Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related to Covid-19, the agency said Monday.

"As fewer countries are testing or reporting Covid-19 cases, CDC's ability to accurately assess the Covid-19 THN [Travel Health Notice] levels for most destinations that American travelers visit is limited," an agency spokesperson said in a statement to CNN Travel.

Top image: Tourists and locals in Athens, Greece, on June 1, 2022. (Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.