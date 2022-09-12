CDC moves Kenya to 'low' risk travel category. No new 'high' risk destinations for the second consecutive week

Lionesses with cubs, part of the New Rongai Pride, walk together near sunset at the Masai Mara, Kenya in July.

 Vicki Jauron/Babylon and Beyond/Moment RF/Getty Images

For the second consecutive week, no destinations were added to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "high" risk category for travel. A few destinations moved down a risk level, including Kenya, which is now in the "low" risk category.

Kenya was previously listed at Level 2, along with the West African nation of Togo, which also moved down to the Level 1, or "low" risk, category of the CDC's regularly updated travel notices.

