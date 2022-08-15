The CDC added three new destinations on Monday to its "high" risk list for Covid-19, including an Asian island nation in the Pacific beloved by tourists for its stunning beaches.

The Philippines, a country of 7,000 tropical islands featuring stunning oceanic scenery, delicious food and people renowned for their hospitality, joins Russia and mountain-trekker favorite Nepal in the "high" risk group, also called Level 3.

Top image: Hidden beach in Matinloc Island, El Nido, Palawan, Philippines.(Simon Dannhauer/Adobe Stock)

