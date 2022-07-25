CDC adds 6 places to its 'high' risk category for travel, including 2 Central American countries

The Philippines, with Coron Island pictured, moved up to "moderate" risk on July 25.

 Nguyen Duy Phuong/Adobe Stock

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added six destinations to its "high" risk category for travel on Monday.

Two Central American countries -- El Salvador and Honduras -- received a Level 3, "high" risk designation. Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland and Fiji were also added to Level 3.

Top image: Roatan Island, Honduras (Philippe Turpin/Photononstop RF/Getty Images)

