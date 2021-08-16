CDC adds 4 destinations to 'very high' Covid-19 travel risk list

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT TUESDAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia, northeast Georgia, northwest Georgia and west central
Georgia, including the following areas, in central Georgia, Bibb,
Butts, Crawford, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach and Putnam. In east
central Georgia, Greene. In north central Georgia, Barrow,
Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fannin, Fayette,
Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton,
North Fulton, Pickens, Rockdale, South Fulton, Union and Walton.
In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee,
Oglethorpe, Towns and White. In northwest Georgia, Bartow,
Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson,
Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield. In west central
Georgia, Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon,
Marion, Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Stewart,
Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Troup, Upson and Webster.
* From 2 AM EDT Tuesday through Wednesday morning.
* Rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move
into North and Central Georgia Monday evening through early
Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day
Tuesday. Two to five inches of rain is expected through the flash
flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top
of saturated soils will lead to flash flooding. As Fred moves
through, additional bands of rainfall may cause training of storms
through Wednesday morning that may exacerbate or lead to
additional flash flood issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
This aerial view taken on June 17, 2021, shows the city of Bodrum, on the Aegean Sea, southwestern Turkey.
The CDC's evolving list of travel notices ranges from Level 1 ("low") to Level 4 ("very high").
Destinations that fall into the "Covid-19 very high" Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days, according to CDC parameters. The Level 3 category applies to destinations that have had between 100 and 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.
Turkey and Montenegro were previously ranked at "Level 3: Covid-19 high."
The Caribbean island of Dominica was listed before the update as a low-risk, Level 1 destination.
On the Island of Jersey, a British Crown dependency, Covid-19 levels were previously listed as "unknown" by the CDC. On August 16, the Island of Jersey's government site listed a 14-day rate of 452 cases per 100,000 population, with cases shown declining in recent weeks. The site does not list a 28-day case number.
New 'Level 3' destinations
Five destinations on Monday moved to the "Level 3: Covid-19 high" category: Chile, Mozambique and Uruguay (all moving down from Level 4), as well as Kosovo and North Macedonia (both moving up from Level 2).
CDC guidance for Level 3 destinations urges unvaccinated travelers to avoid nonessential travel to those locations.
In its wider travel guidance, the CDC recommends against all international travel until you are fully vaccinated.
"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," the agency said.
