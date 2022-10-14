A rich palette of shimmering caramel swirls, ochers, creams and pinks unfolds across the landscape like an enormous handwoven carpet. Stands of poplars line paths carved by ancient lava flows from three now extinct volcanoes, crisscrossing valleys studded with conical peribacı.

This is Cappadocia, central Turkey, famous for its whimsical "fairy chimneys," to give peribacı their English name.