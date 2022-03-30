An A380 superjumbo just completed a flight powered by cooking oil

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along with gusts
of 25 to 40 MPH. In areas of higher elevations and ridgetops of
North Georgia, sustained winds over 30 MPH with occasional gusts
over 50 MPH may be possible by the afternoon through the early
evening. With a surge of moisture moving in ahead of a storm
system expected overnight, relative humidities will likely bottom
out in the low to mid 30s for several hours this afternoon.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions are expected for any
ongoing fires.
Burning outdoors is not recommended. If you do burn outside, use
extreme caution.
The Airbus A380 completed a trial flight using one engine entirely powered by fuel derived from cooking oil.
It's huge, it's wide, and it's potentially a lot more sustainable. The Airbus A380, a behemoth of the skies, has completed a trial flight powered on cooking oil.
The test airplane completed a three-hour flight from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse -- Airbus' French headquarters -- on 25 March. It was powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF -- predominantly made of used cooking oil and waste fats -- and operating on a single Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine.
Airbus then followed up with a second A380 flight, using the same cooking oil fuel, on March 29, flying from Toulouse to Nice. The second flight was to monitor SAF use during take-off and landing.
The fuel used was supplied by TotalEnergies, a company based in France's Normandy region. It was made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), which is free of both aromatics and sulfur.
Airbus has been testing the use of SAF-powered flights for the last year, with an A350 being tested in March 2021, and an A319neo single-aisle aircraft flying on cooking oil in October. The company hopes to get its aircraft certified to fly on SAF by the end of the decade. Currently, Airbus aircraft can be powered by up to 50% SAF, blended with traditional kerosene.
"Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry's ambition of netzero carbon emissions by 2050," said Airbus in a statement. The company claims that flying planes on SAF could net between 53% to 71% of the carbon reductions required to meet that goal.
Airbus plans to bring the world's first zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035.
SAF, which claims carbon neutrality because of the CO2 absorbed while its organic ingredients are being grown, is already being used in limited amounts by some airlines. But high prices mean that widespread adoption isn't expected anytime soon.
The world's largest passenger airplane, the A380's fortunes have been in decline in recent years with several airlines calling time on their use, partly on the grounds that they're less fuel efficient than more modern long-range airplanes. Airbus delivered the final ever A380 to Dubai airline Emirates in late 2021.
More recently, Airbus announced that the giant plane would be pressed into service to test an experimental hydrogen-powered engine, another innovation aimed at making flying less environmentally harmful.
