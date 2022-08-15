American Airlines cuts 31,000 flights from its November schedule

American Airlines planes are seen at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 20. American Airlines is cutting 31,000 flights from its November schedule.

 Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images

American Airlines is once again cutting its flight schedule, slashing 16% or 31,000 flights during November.

The airline said the move is "in line with our approach to network and schedule planning throughout the year."

Top image: American Airlines planes are seen at Philadelphia International Airport on June 20, 2022. (Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images)

