Airlines tweak plans to offer meals, hotels when flights are canceled

Travelers line up to enter a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on July 1 in Newark, New Jersey. Major US airlines have updated their customer service agreements following pressure from the Biden administration to step up consumer rights in the wake of a summer plagued by flight cancellations and delays.

Major US airlines have updated their customer service agreements following pressure from the Biden administration to step up consumer rights in the wake of a summer plagued by flight cancellations and delays.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue and Southwest (pdf) have all published updates to their customer service policies this week.

