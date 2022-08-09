Some have a designated place to pray. I have a designated place to think. You can pray or think anywhere, of course, but some places are by design or their nature more conducive to going deeper.

My secular cathedral is San Francisco's Ocean Beach, found at the western edge of the city, beyond Golden Gate Park, overlooking sea and sky and accessible as the terminus of the undulating N Judah line of the city's MUNI light rail.

Top image: Sunset on Ocean Beach, San Francisco (Jonathan Clark/Moment Open/Getty Images)

