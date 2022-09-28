This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage

The wreck of the SS Mesaba that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea. The ship was torpedoed while in convoy in 1918.

 State Library of Queensland

The British merchant steamship SS Mesaba sent a warning radio message to the Titanic on April 15, 1912 while crossing the Atlantic. The message was received by the Titanic -- which was advertised as unsinkable -- but did not reach the main control center of the vessel.

Top image: The SS Mesaba was torpedoed while in convoy in 1918, six years after it tried to warn the Titanic of the iceberg.

