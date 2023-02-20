On this Presidents Day in 2023, the focus is on one President in particular, Jimmy Carter.
Following The Carter Center's announcement on Feb. 18 that Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, 98, has entered hospice care.
Carter served as the 39th President of the United States of America.
From political figures to celebrities to every day people; memories and well wishes are pouring in for the former President.
President Joe Biden, a Senator at the time, supported Carter in his presidential run and beyond, shared a heartfelt message via Twitter.
Carter and Biden have remained friends since the early years of their political careers.
Vice President Kamala Harris also shared her thoughts, alongside Former President Bill Clinton, Bernice King (daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr.), Senator Raphael Warnock, Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger and Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (Texas).
Actor Jon Stewart, Musicians Gregg Allman and George Wallace also tweeted about Carter.
Mike Sington, former Senior NBCUniversal Executive tweeted a video of Carter, seen walked up and down the aisles of the flight he was on, shaking hands with everyone on board. The video has garnered over 1.4 million views.
The Carter Center set up a Kudoboard page, providing a forum for everyone to send "messages of peace & comfort" to Carter and his family.
(Posts are being reviewed prior to publication.)
He is being commemorated for not only for his political achievements, but also his humanitarian efforts and ability to connect with the people.
The kudoboard page is an outpouring of people expressing their gratitude, shared memories and what President Carter has meant to them.
"The world is a better and richer place having you in it. You shall be missed but your legacy will live on, may we all strive to emulate your actions. Thank you President Carter," Nancy Allen.
"Interning at the Carter Center in graduate school was one of the most impactful and formative experiences of my life. The organization, made in President Carter’s image, took human rights, peace, & public health seriously & looked for solutions underscored by dignity & humanity. President Carter gave me, and my fellow Americans, more than we could ever repay. The world has been a better place with Jimmy Carter in it," Ciara Hernandez.
"Mr. President, You are truly an inspiration and have set an wonderful example for others. I've had the opportunity to meet you and Ms. Rosalynn in 2015, a memory that I will cherish forever. Thank you for everything, your service, your sacrifice, and dedication to making the world a better place. It was an honor meeting such an extremely humble human being. We will miss you," Ken Mariano.
"Thank you for truly being a man of the people. You served as a proud American and treasured humanitarian. May you find comfort with your family and by knowing your life serves as a model for all. Embrace the warmth of a simple smile, a soft touch of hand, and cherished memories. Peace be with you," Donna Schnitker.
Jimmy Carter's "Messages of Peace & Comfort" can be viewed here. Those interested in contributing can click 'add to board' to submit their words for inclusion to the board.
