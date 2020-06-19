Johns Creek students are teaming up to help the community rebuild from the pandemic.
When school closures and layoffs started happening in mid-March, rising Johns Creek High School sophomores Ansh Shah, Kai Lee, Peter Gottschalk and Vidur Modgil created the HCubed Foundation, which stands for Heart and Hope for Homeless.
At first, they only set up a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $2,000. In the following months, they have used the funds raised to collect supplies and coordinate food drives to help those affected most by the COVID-19 pandemic — low-income families and the homeless.
One of their most recent donations went to Duluth-based Rainbow Village, a nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking the cycles of homelessness, poverty and domestic violence. Its purpose is to provide the tools, programs and transitional housing needed to lead homeless families back to a place of self-sustainability.
HCubed donated much-needed items such as diapers, toilet paper, paper towels soap and more. Without these donations, Community Engagement Director Michelle Alcorn said the families at Rainbow Village may not be able to afford them as many of them receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.
“SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency,” Alcorn said. “SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy any nonfood items, such as soaps, paper products, household supplies, grooming items, toothpaste and cosmetics.
“The [donations] made by HCubed allows the families served by Rainbow Village to re-allocate funds that would have been used to purchase these necessities to savings or paying off debt which helps them meet the financial goals they have set for themselves.”
Shah said the members of HCubed are thankful they are able to do their part for the community.
“After going to Rainbow Village for example and seeing how certain people have to live and how they only get housing for up to two years makes us feel more fortunate about our situation and it motivates us to give back in the community because we haven’t experienced what they have,” Shah said. “Whatever we can do to help we’d like to do.”
Shah said his parents, who are strong advocates of volunteering, motivated him to start HCubed with his friends. He said he had the example of seeing how his parents grew up in India and the lifestyle they are now able to afford him to push him to help others.
HCubed has also teamed up with other student-led organizations like the Physicians for Human Rights Club to spearhead a food drive for Atlanta-based City of Refuge, as well as to donate 150 masks to another Duluth-based organization Wellspring Living.
“We started out in the pandemic, but my friends and I are hoping to keep this going at least through our high school and maybe through college as well,” Shah said. “There’s no age limit for when you can help out. Thousands of lives were destroyed by job loss. Whatever we can do to rebuild this community or make it even better we should do it.”
For more information on HCubed or to donate, visit https://hearthope4homeless.wixsite.com/hcubed.
