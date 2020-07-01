At 101 years old, Doris Bush now calls Duluth home.
She celebrated her 101st birthday on June 24. In January 2019, she published her book, titled "My Journey to Life," in which she recounts the experiences and trials in her life that started in Japan and ended in Georgia.
Born in Tokyo, Japan, her father Winfield Scott Ryan Sr. worked as a YMCA director. In fact, he was instrumental in involving the Japanese in the summer Olympics in gymnastics.
Bush grew up in Japan until right before her 10th birthday, except for one year when her family had to move back to the states for more training with the YMCA.
The family then moved to Appleton, Wisconsin, where they lived until Bush graduated from high school. They moved to Southern California because they couldn't afford winter clothes for four children, according to Bush.
After that, the family moved once again. This time to Northern California. There, Doris Bush met her husband Clarence Bush. The couple had two children, Dan and Melanie. They celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Clarence Bush passed away in 2006 at the age of 94. Doris Bush's parents passed away years prior to that in Santa Ana, California in 1967 and 1968.
Doris Bush moved to Georgia in 2006 and lived with her daughter Melanie until two and a half years ago when she moved into the Country Gardens Senior Living in Duluth.
She has five grandchildren and six great grandchildren ranging from 3 to 18 years old.
To purchase Doris Bush's ebook, search for her name on Amazon.
