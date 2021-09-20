Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, has given birth to a baby girl, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.
Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces, on Saturday night at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.
"The new baby's grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
The palace added that mother and baby "are both doing well," with the delighted parents "looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."
Beatrice is already stepmother to Mapelli Mozzi's young son, affectionately known as Wolfie, from a previous relationship.
The 33-year-old, who is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, said she was "delighted to share the news of the safe arrival" in a post on her official Twitter account.
"Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care," she added.
Beatrice wed her real estate developer husband in a secret ceremony at Windsor Castle in July last year. The wedding, which was attended by the Queen and Prince Philip, was postponed from May amid the pandemic and its restrictions in the UK. They had been engaged since the previous September.
The baby, who will be 11th in line to the throne, is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and the fourth royal baby born this year. Beatrice's younger sister, Eugenie, gave birth to a baby boy, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.