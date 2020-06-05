Americans love doughnuts.
The love of doughnuts is so high that on the first Friday of June, the United States celebrates National Doughnut Day. We scoured the internet looking to find the most popular doughnut flavors.
From classic flavors to extravagant creme-filled options, what is your favorite doughnut flavor? Vote below for your go-to option!
