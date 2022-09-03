149262143
Metro Creative

Toronto, Ontario (CTV Network) -- While conversing in small talk can sometimes seem trivial or mundane, one study suggests it can help people improve their future interactions with one another, especially in a team setting.

The U.K. study conducted by the University of Warwick gathered 338 participants to complete both personality and cognitive ability tests before participating in two strategic games with a partner. Half of the participants (168) had four minutes to converse with their partner before the games while the other half (170) didn’t speak to each other beforehand.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.