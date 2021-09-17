A fire-resistant wrap covers a historic welcome sign, as the KNP Complex Fire burns in Sequoia National Park, California, on September 15. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias.
Firefighters assigned to the KNP Complex Fire prepare the historic Sequoia entrance sign for the possibility of fire in the area by wrapping it with aluminum-based burn-resistant material.
From Sequoai & Kings Canyon National Parks/Instagram
A fire-resistant wrap covers a historic welcome sign, as the KNP Complex Fire burns in Sequoia National Park, California, on September 15. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias.
Noah Berger/AP
General Sherman wrapped in foil to protect it from fire.
The KNP Complex Fire, which is made up of the Paradise Fire and the Colony Fire, has charred 9,365 acres, so far. Lightning on September 9 caused the initial fire and prompted Sequoia National Park to close its doors to visitors.
Park crews are preparing the Giant Forest, which is home to over 2,000 sequoias, by removing fire fuel and wrapping the trees.
"Crews continue to apply protection wrapping (foil) to iconic sequoia trees and historic structures," according to Sequoia and Kings National Parks.
Even though crews are hard at work trying to protect these sequoias, they have already been hit hard by wildfires in recent years. "Two-thirds of all giant sequoia grove acreage across the Sierra Nevada has burned in wildfires between 2015 and 2020," the National Park Service says.
Sequoias that were killed during last year's Castle Fire could have ranged from hundreds to 3,000 years old, the service added.
Officials sounded optimistic though, reporting minimal fire growth Thursday despite some activity picked up late in the afternoon as the temperature increased and humidity levels dropped.
Giant sequoias aren't known to be the world's oldest trees, but "they are known to reach ages of up to 3,400 years," according to the National Park Service.
And even though giant sequoias adapt to periodic fire, the bark usually protects the trees against significant damage and can insulate them against a fire's heat, NPS said. Over time, however, it may be difficult for the trees to heal after centuries of fire scars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.