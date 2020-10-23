The Gwinnett Daily Post and Good Taste Gwinnett presenting sponsor Jackson EMC presented their third week of virtual cooking expos on Thursday.
Aurora Theatre co-founder and artistic director Anthony Rodriguez hosted the third episode that featured more culinary tips, cooking demonstrations and catering ideas from dining and catering establishments in Gwinnett County.
Good Taste Gwinnett, which is Gwinnett Daily Post’s signature culinary event, is keeping the core goals of this year’s program the same, despite being totally virtual this year. Good Taste aims to inform Gwinnett County residents about many of the best dining opportunities the county has to offer and to demonstrate some signature culinary prescience.
Uncle Jack’s homemade, vegetarian pasta
The first time host Anthony Rodriguez visited Uncle Jack’s as part of Good Taste Gwinnett’s virtual event, Chef Dylan Temple demonstrated the preparation of a high-quality Patagonian Sea Bass Filet. This week, Temple took the demonstration a different direction with a completely vegetarian dish.
Uncle Jack’s demonstration featured a homemade spinach pasta with Romanesco cauliflower with Alfredo sauce, toasted pine nuts and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Uncle Jack’s makes their pasta from scratch, starting with 00 flour. While that’s the base that Uncle Jack’s uses, Temple said this ingredient is flexible if you’re trying the recipe at home.
“If you’re using all-purpose flour, that’s fine too,” he said.
To make the spinach pasta, Temple made a “well” with his flour and crack two eggs into that well. Temple said he forms a spinach puree by blending spinach with an egg to form a vibrantly-colored green paste. He added the paste to the well and whisked it with the egg yokes while keeping the crater of flour intact.
Once the flour began to adhere, Temple folded the dough on top of itself.
“Just keep repeating that process until it’s not wet to the touch,” he said. “Because once we run it through the pasta machine, if it’s wet, it will stick to it.”
He covered the dough with plastic wrap and rested it for 30 minutes at room temperature before flattening it again and trimming the edges. He fed the dough through a pasta roller multiple times until he had one gigantic, long, flat noodle. While Temple cut the pasta into thin noodles, Chef Corey sauteed the Romanesco cauliflower.
The sauce was a mixture of butter, shallots, garlic and cream, which was added to a large pan. Once the pasta was done, Temple coated it with olive oil and lightly seasoned it with salt and pepper.
The chefs served Alfredo sauce at the bottom of the bowl, followed by the Romanesco cauliflower organized in a “volcano” to hold the pasta. Finally, Temple added the pasta into the center and topped it with toasted pine nuts and shaved Parmesan.
An ‘easy’ take on cornbread
The third of Chef LB’s demonstrations for Publix Apron Cooking School, the grocery sponsor of Good Taste Gwinnett, was skillet cornbread. He said this recipe is like “crackling corn bread” minus the pork fat.
Chef LB started with ground cornmeal, baking powder and baking soda whisked in a bowl. In a separate measuring bowl, he cracked eggs into some buttermilk and stirred it with a fork. Once whisked, he poured all of the wet ingredients into the cornmeal mixture.
“You’re going to see this absorbs really quickly,” Chef LB said.
After the wet and dry ingredients mixed, he added ghee to a cast iron pan, which he pre-heated in his oven at 450 degrees. He added the cornbread dough to the pan which began to fry on the bottom and form a crust.
“Don’t be too worried if it starts to look lumpy before it goes into the oven, because it will flatten down a little bit,” Chef LB said.
Chef LB inserted the pan into the oven. He said it bakes typically at a high heat of 400 to 450 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes.
After it finished baking Chef LB added a personal touch to his cornbread. He cut a wedge with a serrated knife, served it on a plate and topped it with heaping servings of butter and honey.
“Nothing looks easier than this,” Rodriguez said. “You could make this without a box mix at home with ingredients you probably have on-hand.”
Frida’s special steak
Head Chef Abel Gonzalez demonstrated the chef’s steak special with a savory slab of skirt steak.
He tossed the cut on the grill before generously sprinkling some special, secret seasoning. While the steak cooked, Gonzalez began sauteing onions and grilling queso fresco. After flipping both the queso fresco and steak, Gonzalez added fried platanitos to the pan with the onions.
“If you’ve ever had a Colombian breakfast platter … you’re going to get a steak, you’re going to get cheese that’s fried similarly and you’re going to get plantains,” Rodriguez said. “It’s one of the finest breakfasts I’ve ever had.”
Chefs plated the plantains and onions first and served the sliced steak on top, followed by the queso fresco. They plated white rice with corn and peas mixed in then topped the steak with salsa verde.
Elegant DIY table setting like Proof of the Pudding
Chef Vagn Nielsen returned for a third serving of dinner-party and entertainment tips, this time with executive Barbara Yontz, who provided style advice.
Yontz said, when entertaining at home, there’s nothing worse than having dinnerware blocking the view of someone you’re talking to. Therefore, in this decoration example, she took an open approach to setting the table. She utilized some simple vases and filled them with blooms that were growing in the parking lot at Proof of the Pudding, an example of beauty being found in unlikely places.
She used white plates for an elegant simple look, but got creative with her place mats. She used kitchen backsplash tiles and fashioned them into modern-looking table setters.
“It adds some depth and keeps it interesting,” Yontz said.
Yontz also said, for a fall-themed seasonal decoration, sometimes food can take the place of flowers. She used pomegranates as a centerpiece, rather than flowers. She said pumpkins are also a great seasonal centerpiece.
If you don’t have napkin rings, tying a napkin in a simple knot elevates the place setting, she said. There are plenty of simple, inexpensive and creative ways to make a table setting look elegant.
D’Floridian’s unique Cuban sandwich
D’Floridian owner Jamie Ochoa said he loves Miami. He was inspired by the culinary and cocktail atmosphere of Miami when building up his own restaurant in Lawrenceville. The South Florida metropolis also inspired the restaurant’s name.
“My wife was like, ‘We don’t we bring this to Atlanta?’” Ochoa said.
Ochoa said he wants customers to feel like they’re on vacation while they eat.
Miami is famous for its Cuban culture, so D’Floridian has a unique take on a Cuban Sandwich. The sandwich starts on a hoagie with garlic mayo (an original twist to a classic) and mustard. Then they add ham, Swiss cheese and pickles.
The main attraction is the tender pork that is roasted for eight hours that uses multiple spices for a unique flavor.
The sandwich goes in a press to toast both sides of the roll and melt the cheese.
“The secret to a Cuban sandwich has to be the bread, but it’s not just the bread, it’s how you finish it,” Ochoa said.
Want more Good Taste?
There are two more days of Good Taste Gwinnett on the calendar. The most recent episode and last week’s premiere are available to replay at GwinnettDailyPost.com and GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
