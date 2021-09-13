featured Nation's oldest WWII veteran celebrates 112th birthday By Morgan Lentes Sep 13, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The nation's oldest World War II veteran, Lawrence Brooks celebrated his 112th birthday WDSU Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) -- The nation's oldest World War II veteran celebrated his 112th birthday on Sunday.Lawrence Brooks served in the U.S. Army after being drafted in 1940.He was born in Norwood, Louisiana in 1909, but moved to New Orleans in 1929, where he has lived since. Brooks returned home from the war, got married and had five children. His family now includes 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.In the week before his birthday, Donald Remy, the Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, visited Brooks at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center.The WWII veteran gave this advice to others, "serve God and be nice to people." Tags World War Ii Lawrence Brooks Military Donald Remy Birthday Veteran New Orleans Nation Grandchild  