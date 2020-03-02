Pro Bull Riders (PBR) is bringing all the action back to the area when the Gwinnett Invitational takes over Infinite Energy Arena Saturday and Sunday March 14 & 15, 2020.
#1 Jess Lockwood
Twitter: @jesslockwood2
Instagram: @jesslockwood7
World Championship Titles: 2017, 2019
World Finals Appearances: 4
Hometown: Volborg, Montana
Residence: Volborg, Montana
Height: 5-5
Weight: 130
Born: 9/20/97
Riding Hand: Left
Career Earnings: $3,869,105.13*
High-Marked Ride: 94 points on Heartbreak Kid in Nampa, Idaho, on October 19, 2019
Awards:
2020 Global Cup USA Qualifier – Team USA Eagles
2019 World Champion
2019 World Finals Event Winner
2019 Mason Lowe Award Winner
2019 Global Cup USA Qualifier – Team USA Eagles
2019 Touring Pro Division Champion
2018 Global Cup Australia Qualifier – Team USA
2017 World Champion
2016 Rookie of the Year
For Lockwood’s career stats, click here.
Personal
At five feet, five inches, 130 pounds, Jess Lockwood may be one of the toughest athletes in sports. Now the youngest two-time PBR World Champion in league history, Lockwood overcame near season-ending injuries in both his championship runs. During the 2017 season, the youngest World Champion in PBR history got on bulls 12 to 15 times his size after suffering a torn groin, being knocked unconscious twice, enduring back spasms, and recovering from four busted ribs, a punctured lung, and a bruised kidney. In 2019, he rebounded from a broken collarbone that sidelined him for three months and nine Unleash The Beast events to emerge the victor in one of the most feverishly contested World Championship races in league history.
Lockwood’s grit and toughness comes with the turf, hailing from a rugged family with a rich history in western sports. His father, Ed, was a champion bull rider and professional saddle bronc rider, while his mother Angie was a barrel racer. His aunt, Lisa Lockhart, is a legendary barrel racer who has qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 13 times and is a two-time Calgary Stampede Champion. Lockwood got on his first bull in eighth grade, and then pursued the sport full time shortly after ending his career as a champion high school wrestler.
At 18, Lockwood left home to begin his professional career, cashing his first PBR check one month later at the Touring Pro Division stop in Clovis, New Mexico. The Montana-native soon moved to PBR Livestock Director Cody Lambert’s ranch in Bowie, Texas, where he was tutored by Lambert and PBR co-founder and two-time World Champion Justin McBride. In two months’ time, Lockwood earned a berth onto the elite tour. With a seemingly inherent sense for the dramatic, three events into his debut season on the Unleash The Beast, Lockwood won in Billings, Montana, his home state. Lockwood finished the season No. 8 in the world standings, earning the 2016 Rookie of the Year title.
Then, in 2017, Lockwood turned heads. He came into New York City on a Friday morning to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock exchange, and on Sunday walked off the dirt with a six-figure check after winning the PBR Major opening the new season. The bull rider, then 19, was world No.1 for the first time, and he held that ranking for six weeks, also winning in Sacramento, California. Lockwood battled through numerous injuries throughout the season, but backed by a strong 3-for-6 showing at the World Finals became the youngest World Champion in PBR history. Lockwood is just the fourth Rookie of the Year to win the world, and second, joining three-time World Champion Silvano Alves, to win the titles in back-to-back years. His success propelled him to national stardom, featured by the likes of Sports Illustrated, CBS This Morning, Business Insider, Interview, and Hero magazine as well as appearing on STEVE!
Battling a groin injury throughout 2018, Lockwood finished an uncharacteristic No. 12 in the world. The 2019 season, however, unfolded in a much different manner. Once again winning the season-launch Major in New York City, Lockwood also won the following weekend in Chicago to take a firm hold of the world No. 1 ranking. He held the ranking for the first nine weeks of the season but was surpassed by Chase Outlaw in late March after sustaining a broken collarbone during the opening round of the 2019 PBR Global Cup USA on Feb. 9, which sidelined him for three months and nine elite tour events. Upon returning in mid May in Albuquerque, Lockwood, who had slipped to world No. 4, put the bull riding world on notice, picking up his winning ways right where he left off. After winning the event’s 15/15 Bucking Battle, he mounted one of the most dominant summer campaigns in league history – winning five Touring Pro Division events in both the United States and Canada to enter the first event of the second half in Tulsa No. 3 in the world. The Montana man then swept both the main event and the 15/15 Bucking Battle and left Oklahoma back atop the world rankings. He solidified that spot by winning the following weekend in Houston. Despite winning two additional 15/15 Bucking Battles in the remainder of the regular-season, Lockwood was surpassed by top challenger Jose Vitor Leme to enter the World Finals No. 2 in the world. Entering the World Finals, Lockwood trailed world No. 1 Leme by 749.66 points, but a 5-for-6 performance including four 90-point rides, propelled Lockwood to both the World Finals event win and World Championship, making him the fifth rider to win both the World Championship and World Finals event title in the same season. Several PBR legends said it was the best World Finals performance ever. Lockwood finished the season with $1,873,731.80. In surpassing the $3 million earning mark in just four PBR seasons, he is now No. 6 in the league in all-time earnings.
When not riding, Lockwood enjoys all that comes with being a cowboy, including working on the ranch. The former Montana high school wrestling star also likes to work out; running, lifting weights and hot yoga are part of a fitness routine he had the opportunity to perfect in 2017 as one of a contingent of riders invited to train for a week at the prestigious IMG Academy. During the 2019 season, Lockwood married World Champion barrel racer Hailey Kinsel.
Career Highlights
2019 – Won back-to-back premier series at both the start of the season in New York City and Chicago, and at the start of the second-half in Tulsa and Houston … Won one round of the World Finals en route to winning both the season-culminating event title and 2019 PBR World Championship.
2017 – Won two of the first four events of the season, including the PBR Major in New York City which propelled him to No.1 in the standings for the first time in his career…Won two additional events in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Austin, Texas before qualifying for his second world finals…Won the first three rounds of the World Finals before being crowned the 2017 World Champion.
2016 – Won the first Unleash The Beast event of his career in his home state of Montana at the Billings event en route to being crowned Rookie of the Year and winning a rookie-best eight event rounds.
Get your tickets to today to see the PBR Gwinnett Invitational at Infinite Energy Center on March 14 & 15, 2020 today at AXS.com
