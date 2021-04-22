(Family Features)As part of an effort to positively impact environmental change, many consumers care about the effect their shopping decisions may have on the world around them. As a way to aid in that mission, ALDI, which has never offered single-use plastic shopping bags, is aiming to make 100 percent of its private-label product packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. Find more information at ALDI.us.
