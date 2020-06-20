As tech giants battle it out, two local friends partnered to provide Gwinnett County residents a food delivery service that has remained largely untouched — school lunches.
Tyler Walton and Jarod Slaven grew up in Suwanee, where they often played baseball together. Over the years they have ventured into several business opportunities, but now they are bootstrapping the launch of their pre-packaged school lunch subscription service, Lunchy Club, to deliver school lunches to the community.
“Jarod and I are dreamers,” Walton said. “And when we first started with this idea the inspiration was centered around, ‘How do we create something to help the most people?’”
“We want this idea to create more joy and time available for families to spend together. We hope that this saves them considerable effort each day to make time to be more actively involved in their home and communities.”
Slaven said the Lunchy Club website will launch in August. From there, customers will choose weekly or monthly deliveries of pre-selected or customizable school lunches. All lunches, however, will include a sandwich, two different snacks, fruit and a drink.
“We know Gwinnett County has the largest school system in Georgia,” Slaven said. “Food delivery is also on the rise, and especially with the pandemic and everything going on in schools and kids having to stay at home or parents working from home, this is a great option for them because they’re not going to have to stop in the middle of their day to make lunches.”
As students prepare to physically return to school in the fall, Slaven added that the pre-packaged lunches will allow students to go without machine-washed utensils or needing to microwave their food amid the COVID-19 pandemic and worries over the spread of the virus.
“As we’ve gotten older and seen the times change and as people have become more open to food delivery, we got pulled back to this idea,” Slaven said. “I have a daughter who’s about to be 4 years old, and I know how much time it can take preparing a meal. You work a long day and then you get home and have to make dinner or clean up the dishes. This is just an option to save parents a little bit of time throughout the week.”
Slaven and Walton said they are excited to give back to the community where they grew up. In 2006, Slaven graduated from North Gwinnett High School and Walton graduated from Mill Creek High School.
“My business partner and I are lifelong friends,” Slaven said. “We’ve always been the entrepreneurial type of people. We’ve always had that in common. Now we’re starting this from scratch with our own money. We want to make sure that we focus on customer service and that what we’re doing is beneficial to everybody and we’re not leaving people out to dry. Our goal is to start small, and so we want to start in our own hometown — the area that we know and we grew up in.”
Slaven and Walton plan to be at Woofstock in Suwanee to answer the community’s questions about Lunchy Club. Interested customers can also sign up for a month subscription and receive a free two-week trial before the website launches.
For more information, visit www.lunchyclub.com or follow Lunchy Club on Facebook.
