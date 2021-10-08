...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
* Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north central
Georgia and northeast Georgia, including the following areas, in
central Georgia, Baldwin, Jasper, Jones, Putnam, Twiggs and
Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock, Greene, Hancock,
Jefferson, Taliaferro, Warren, Washington and Wilkes. In north
central Georgia, Barrow, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer,
Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin, Morgan, Newton, Pickens, Rockdale, Union
and Walton. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Clarke, Jackson, Madison,
Oconee, Oglethorpe, Towns and White.
* Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon.
* Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are
ongoing and expect to continue, especially across eastern GA.
Rainfall totals of two to four inches with isolated pockets of 6
inches will be possible over the already saturated soils across
the watch area. Locally higher amounts will also be possible. The
potential for localized flash flooding and quick rises on rivers
and creeks will continue overnight, given the wet ground and above
normal streamflows across the watch area. Several rivers and
creeks have already responded to previous heavy rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Historians and nautical enthusiasts might want to get saving. LEGO has revealed its largest ever set, of arguably the world's most famous boat, the RMS Titanic.
At more than 53 inches long, the model is a replica of the doomed liner, which, at the time of its maiden voyage, was the largest passenger ship afloat.
The original Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, to New York on April 10, 1912.
Late on April 14, around midnight, it struck an iceberg and sank in less than three hours. According to the US Senate report on the disaster, 1,517 people died and 706 survived out of 2,223 passengers and crew.
Made up of 9,090 pieces, the replica model divides into three sections to reveal the interior of the ill-fated vessel, including the first-class grand staircase, which sprawls over six decks, as well as a Jacobean-style dining saloon and the engine room.
The LEGO ship is a 1:200 scale model and also includes a recreation of the ship's bridge, promenade deck and swimming pool.
"At the time of its launch the Titanic was the pinnacle of nautical engineering, the largest moving vehicle ever created. It has been an incredible journey to recreate this iconic vessel from LEGO bricks, using blueprints created over a century ago," Mike Psiaki, design master at the LEGO Group, said in a statement Thursday.
"Designing the LEGO Titanic with such a focus on immense detail and scale, but also accuracy, has allowed us to create one of the most challenging building experiences to date," he added.
The set won't come cheap though: Available for pre-order from November 1 and general sale from November 8, the ship will retail at $629.99.
