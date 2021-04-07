National No Housework Day directs us to put down the cleaning solution and toss aside the laundry. For one day each year on April 7th, the housework can wait.
Take a break from the sweeping, dusting, and dishes. Dirty windows? They will wait one more day. The vacuum will remain banished to the closet. And mopping? Well, tomorrow it’s a date. While we don’t have to overlook the obvious necessary sanitary needs, we can leave a few dishes in the sink for the day. If the toys are scattered, leave them. Books cluttering the table? They can stay, too. Those chores you dread the most? Postponed for 24 hours. All general spring cleaning is delayed, too. Have closets been calling your name and begging, “Clean me!”? Ignore the voices. Do your cupboards need organizing? Hit the pause button on those, too.
All regularly scheduled housework resumes on April 8th.
HOW TO OBSERVE #NationalNoHouseworkDay
Leave the housework. Pick up a good book for the day. Play board games with the kids. Watch a good movie or two. Binge-watch a television series you’ve been saving to see. Play your favorite musical instrument. Teach someone to paint.
Share how you’re celebrating the day using #NationalNoHouseworkDay to post on social media.
