Living Color: On-trend hues reflect comforting lifestyle design

  • Updated
Valspar Color of the Year 2023, Everglade Deck 5011-3, Bathroom, RGB file for digital use, See attached document for Lowe's props.

(Family Features) Upgrading your home design is an opportunity to tap into new color schemes. Knowing what shades are trendy and how different hues can work together for a cohesive design is an important step in creating an attractive design aesthetic.

While you might turn to family or friends for inspiration for your next DIY project, another resource for collecting concepts and options to upgrade your space is the internet. Consider the Valspar Color-verse, which allows visitors to explore colors in a unique way and offers paint color inspiration and decor trends they can envision within their own homes.

Valspar Color of the Year 2023
Valspar Color of the Year 2023

