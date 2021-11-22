Is it time for a new dishwasher? 5 questions to ask yourself

(StatePoint) There’s no reason to be working harder in the kitchen than you need to be, especially when it comes to clean-up.
“When considering a new dishwasher, it’s important to understand that many dishwashers are created equal, but are not priced equal. Most major brands offer similar features at varying prices. Sharp dishwashers are designed to offer high-end features at an excellent value,” says Peter Weedfald, senior vice president of Sales & Marketing, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America.
So, how do you know when it’s time for an upgrade in your kitchen? Weedfald shares five questions to ask yourself:
1. What’s my dishwasher’s cleaning and drying power? While earlier dishwashers often required you to do quite a bit of soaking and rinsing before loading the machine, some of today’s models feature soil sensors that automatically optimize your washing cycles. Plus, the option to place your most challenging and soiled cookware near special sprayers that deliver extra scrubbing power can also be a huge time- and labor-saver. Some new models have also made hand-drying a thing of the past, thanks to heated drying, which is faster and more dependable than condensation drying.
2. Does my dishwasher offer premium features and design at a reasonable price point? Sharp is a good example of a manufacturer offering classic, elegant luxuries both inside and outside its dishwashers at an affordable price point compared to other brands offering similar features. Inside its dishwashers are smooth glide rails that make loading and unloading a breeze, as well as premium, white LED lights offering good visibility. Outside is an easy-to-clean stainless-steel finish that nicely complements other kitchen appliances and fixtures. Plus, a hidden control panel makes for a sleek design that minimizes distractions.
3. Does my dishwasher offer flexibility? For an efficiently run kitchen, flexibility is key. To that end, you shouldn’t have to wait until you have a full load’s worth of dishes to run your machine. Look for a dishwasher with a half-load option, as well as adjustable racks to accommodate large casserole dishes, tall stemware, and oddly sized items.
4. Is my dishwasher energy efficient? If either sustainability or saving money on utilities are priorities for you, be sure to look for ENERGY STAR rated dishwashers with features such as a half-load option that reduces water and energy consumption when washing smaller loads.
5. Is my dishwasher quiet? To put things in perspective, any dishwasher is going to produce some level of noise. Anything below 52 dBA is considered very quiet. The difference between a 40dBA and 45dBA model will be minimal, so be careful you are not overpaying for this feature.
For more information and resources, visit shop.sharpusa.com.
Thanks to new innovations, dishwashing isn’t what it used to be. For less mess, stress, and hassle, consider upgrading your dishwasher for a better experience.
