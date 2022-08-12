 Skip to main content
Fill your home with comforting color

HGSW 2023 CCOTY trends photoshoot

(Family Features) In the world of design, what's old inevitably becomes new again, and a similar pattern is inspiring today's on-trend color palettes for home decor. The latest styles reflect reviving and comforting colors influenced by heritage and romance, lending to a look that is familiar in an individualistic way.

Whether living through the romance of rural lifestyles, the comfort of home or the nostalgia from far-off times, some of today's most beloved design aesthetics celebrate the past, present and future while bringing balance, hope and comfort for you and your family to embrace.

