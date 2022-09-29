 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast and and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

4 benefits of adding a fireplace to your home

  • Updated
  • 0

(Family Features) Whether you're constructing a new home or simply redesigning your current living space, there are many considerations that can truly make a house a home.

1331058866

Amid budget considerations, design vision boards, specs and blueprints, amenities like a new fireplace can allow homeowners to celebrate the warmth, comfort and ambiance a fireplace or other hearth product can provide. In fact, 7 out of 10 of homeowners have a fireplace and usage has increased during all four seasons since 2020, according to research from the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), showcasing that including a fireplace in your construction or renovation plans is a gift to yourself and your family.

1156011756

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred