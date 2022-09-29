4 benefits of adding a fireplace to your home

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast and and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
(Family Features) Whether you're constructing a new home or simply redesigning your current living space, there are many considerations that can truly make a house a home.
Amid budget considerations, design vision boards, specs and blueprints, amenities like a new fireplace can allow homeowners to celebrate the warmth, comfort and ambiance a fireplace or other hearth product can provide. In fact, 7 out of 10 of homeowners have a fireplace and usage has increased during all four seasons since 2020, according to research from the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), showcasing that including a fireplace in your construction or renovation plans is a gift to yourself and your family.
"When we're designing our ideal homes, too often we may only think about what we want others to see and enjoy when they visit," said Jack Goldman, president and CEO for HPBA. "The reality is visitors account for less than 1% of your in-home time. A fireplace is for you and your family, a personal addition that serves you and your household in more ways than you may realize."
Consider these four benefits of including a fireplace as part of your next home update:
1. It can be a sanctuary from the ever-changing world outside. As people continue to spend more time at home, a fireplace can serve as a source of calm and relaxation, helping you and your family escape from the challenges daily life may throw your way.
2. It's an artful piece of decor to display year-round. Whether it's a centerpiece for your living room or family room, or an accent to your bedroom, bathroom or study, a creatively designed fireplace can provide an artful design element for your home, no matter the season.
3. It's a safe, reliable heating source. A fireplace is an extra layer of security when weather wreaks havoc and can provide safe, reliable heat and lighting in the event of a power outage.
4. It can be the heartbeat of your home. Between screen time, remote work schedules and commitments to extracurricular activities, many families experience fragmented home lives. A fireplace, though, can serve as a central gathering spot for you and your loved ones when together.
To learn more about the benefits of fireplaces and find a nationwide directory of specialty retailers and certified installers, visit HPBA.org/House-warming.
