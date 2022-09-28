Hilaree Nelson's body found after US ski mountaineer dies during Nepal expedition

The body of Hilaree Nelson, left, seen here in Kathmandu in October 2018, was found September 28 and taken to a forensic laboratory in Kathmandu for an autopsy after the renowned US ski mountaineer died during an expedition in Nepal.

 Niranjan Shrestha/AP

The body of Hilaree Nelson was found Wednesday and taken to a forensic laboratory in Kathmandu for an autopsy after the renowned US ski mountaineer died during an expedition in Nepal, according to Sachindra Kumar Yadav, an official with the tourism department.

The 49-year-old American, who has enjoyed a famed career spanning over two decades, had disappeared below the summit of Nepal's ​Mount Manaslu -- the world's eighth-highest mountain.

Manveena Suri and Ben Church contributed to this report.

