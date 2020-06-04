1280px-Krispy_Kreme_Doughnuts.jpeg

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut per person today and tomorrow.

Are you interested in a free doughnut? Stop by either of the two Krispy Kreme locations in Gwinnett County to pick one up for National Doughnut Day. 

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut per person today and tomorrow in celebration of National Doughnut Day which is tomorrow, June 5. 

Here are the local Gwinnett locations: 

LILBURN - HIGHWAY 78

4129 US-78

Lilburn, GA 30047

 • DRIVE-THRU HOURS:

Sun-Thu 6:00AM-10:00PM

Fri-Sat 6:00AM-11:00PM

 • HOT LIGHT HOURS:

 Sun-Thu 6:00AM-10:00PM

Fri-Sat 6:00AM-11:00PM

 DULUTH - PLEASANT HILL ROAD

 2346 Pleasant Hill Rd

Duluth, GA 30096

 • DRIVE-THRU HOURS:

Sun-Sat 12:00AM-11:58PM

 • HOT LIGHT HOURS:

Sun-Sat 6:00AM-11:00AM and 4:00PM-11:00PM

