Are you interested in a free doughnut? Stop by either of the two Krispy Kreme locations in Gwinnett County to pick one up for National Doughnut Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut per person today and tomorrow in celebration of National Doughnut Day which is tomorrow, June 5.
Here are the local Gwinnett locations:
LILBURN - HIGHWAY 78
4129 US-78
Lilburn, GA 30047
• DRIVE-THRU HOURS:
Sun-Thu 6:00AM-10:00PM
Fri-Sat 6:00AM-11:00PM
• HOT LIGHT HOURS:
Sun-Thu 6:00AM-10:00PM
Fri-Sat 6:00AM-11:00PM
DULUTH - PLEASANT HILL ROAD
2346 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
• DRIVE-THRU HOURS:
Sun-Sat 12:00AM-11:58PM
• HOT LIGHT HOURS:
Sun-Sat 6:00AM-11:00AM and 4:00PM-11:00PM
#NationalDoughnutDay is coming! And this year we're celebrating for 5 days not 1! 🎉 Any #doughnut, any day…FREE June 1-5. 🙌 #KrispyKremeVisit us for #NationalDoughnutWEEK & get ANY doughnut for FREE! 🍩 US & CAN Shops Only. Excludes delivery. All info https://t.co/M6rvjZTvNR pic.twitter.com/xMkYOOxsDd— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 31, 2020
