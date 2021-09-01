Za'atar and Rosemary Spiced Roasted Almonds Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN Sep 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Roasted almonds get an upgrade with za'atar and rosemary. Heather Fulbright/CNN (Clockwise from bottom left) Za'atar blends thyme, sumac, sesame seeds and oregano with salt. Heather Fulbright/CNN Be sure to spread the almonds evenly. Heather Fulbright/CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Za'atar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice blend that combines thyme, oregano, sumac and sesame seeds. Add it to almonds for a tangy, nutty bite.If you already have a prepared za'atar spice blend on hand, feel free to use it in this recipe as a shortcut instead of making your own.Almonds are a great source of protein, healthy fats and fiber, making them the ideal on-the-go snack. Makes 8 servingsIngredients1 tablespoon sumac1 tablespoon sesame seeds1/2 tablespoon dried thyme½ tablespoon dried oregano¼ teaspoon salt2 cups raw almonds1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely choppedInstructions1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil.2. Make the za'atar: In a small bowl, combine the sumac, sesame seeds, thyme, oregano and salt. (Alternately, substitute 3 tablespoons prepared za'atar blend and omit this step.) Set aside. 3. In a medium bowl, combine almonds with olive oil, rosemary and za'atar blend and toss until well coated.4. Spread the almonds on prepared baking sheet.Roast in oven for 10 minutes. Remove sheet from oven and give almonds a quick stir. Return sheet to oven and roast until almonds are golden, about 10 minutes more.5. Let cool and enjoy.Make ahead: Can be prepared 1 day ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.Cook this! Snapshot your creation, then share with #plateitpostit. You might be featured in an upcoming story!The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Gwinnett Eats newsletter Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Rahaf Al Bochi is a registered dietitian nutritionist, media expert and founder of Olive Tree Nutrition, a nutrition consulting company specializing in Mediterranean eating and women's health. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Business And Industry Sectors Business, Economy And Trade Consumer Products Cooking And Entertaining Food And Drink Food Products Kinds Of Foods And Beverages Leisure And Lifestyle Nuts Sesame Almond Tablespoon Food Gastronomy Blend Spice Za'atar More Features Health Lost power after Hurricane Ida? Here's how to safely use a generator By Kristen Rogers, CNN 25 min ago 0 +3 Health Salmon With Roasted Grape Salsa Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 +3 Health Green Shakshuka With Basil and Toasted Pine Nuts Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 +2 Health Warm Farro Grain Salad With Pomegranate Recipe by Rahaf Al Bochi, CNN Photographs by Heather Fulbright, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Trending Recipes Latest Daily Post classified ads Land Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Legal Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… Construction Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most a… » More classified ads Enter for a chance to win tickets to Song and Dance at The Aurora Theatre >> More Contests Latest Texas valedictorian, who spoke out against state's impending abortion law, calls new ban 'heart-wrenching' Johns Creek man one of two sentenced for stealing millions from Synchrony Bank Biden to visit storm-ravaged Louisiana Georgia wins another tri-state water wars case 'Majority' of Afghans who worked for the US and applied for visas were likely left behind, State Department official says » More News Featured Businesses Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Infinite Energy Center Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 770-813-7500 Website Events Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMCLEOD: Stop saying: 'People don't want to work'State school board approves new math standards for GeorgiaFormer Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuitMarket by Macy's concept stores to open in Snellville, McDonough this fallGov. Brian Kemp announces incentive for COVID shots, aid for oxygen suppliesSnellville building its 'heart' with Towne Center projectGCPS currently has more than 1,000 confirmed active COVID-19 cases in its schoolsGwinnett Animal Shelter participating in 'Clear the Shelters' adoption driveJohns Creek woman accused of stabbing husband to deathRural Georgia counties reeling from virus onslaught CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 29, 2021GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — Aug. 27-30ON THE MARKET: Pool, golf course views highlight this Duluth area estate that also boasts 'breathtaking' dining roomPHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 30IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Aug. 23-29PHOTOS: Norcross at Mill Creek FootballPHOTOS: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast with direct hitHe was EXPELLED! Celebrities who proved good school grades aren't everything CommentedRenters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)Former Norcross High School basketball coach accuses GCPS of racial discrimination in federal lawsuit (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)Stone Mountain Park adopts new logo minus Confederate imagery (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.