Many high performers across sports, business and the arts will tell you they swear by their intuitive sense. It allows them to make decisions, often in a split second, without overthinking and missing opportunities.

Look at baseball players. With the average fastball in Major League Baseball pitched at speeds greater than 90 mph, a hitter has no more than 150 milliseconds, which is literally the blink of an eye, to decide whether to swing. What's more, the ball is effectively invisible to the batter for the last 10 feet of its journey and in hitting range for a mere 10 milliseconds. Never mind the added complexity of hitting a round ball with a round bat with just the right amount of power and precision.

