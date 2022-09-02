N2106P69003C.TIF
TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Amid rising reports of strokes found in people under the age of 60, a new study suggests the risk of stroke in younger age groups could potentially be determined by their blood type.

Researchers at the University of Maryland’s School of Medicine compared the blood type of those who have had a stroke at a younger age versus those who were either older when they had one or never experienced one at all. Their findings suggest those with blood type A were more likely to have an early stroke and those with blood type O had the lowest risk.

