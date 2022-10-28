Mindfulness and mind-body practices are hot topics today, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic brought with it increased levels of stress and anxiety. In the US, some of the most popular mind-body exercises are yoga, Pilates, qigong and tai chi. These four are all therapies that integrate movement, breathing exercises and meditation to enhance your physical and mental health, self-awareness and spiritual growth.

All these practices can improve your strength, balance, flexibility, posture and mindfulness, experts say. In addition, studies have shown all, or some, may have a positive impact on health concerns, including substance abuse, pulmonary disease, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, arthritis and back pain.

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer who specializes in hiking, travel and fitness.