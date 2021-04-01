Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Friday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&