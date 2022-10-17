Hollywood's version of childbirth bears little resemblance to my experience, or that of anyone else I know. On the screen, we almost always see soon-to-be-moms rushing to the hospital after a dramatic water breaking, a somewhat rare occurrence in real life, after which she howls and curses her way through a speedy labor and delivery. Then, poof, voilà!, her hair magically realigns itself, a healthy level of pigment returns to her cheeks, and she is in love, completely and irrevocably, with her baby.

My first thought when I saw my oldest child after delivery? You are really cute, but that was really hard, I'm really tired, and yet here we are all alone. Would it be so bad if I had a day or two to recover before you and I started hanging out?

Elissa Strauss covers the culture and politics of parenthood. Her book on the radical power of parenting and caregiving will be published in 2023.