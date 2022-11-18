When people think about improving their physical fitness, they often overlook the issue of balance. That's a critical oversight. Good balance is an integral part of being physically fit and key to living a long life, according to research. It's an important issue for everyone, no matter your age.

Older adults are most affected by poor balance. Falls are the leading cause of injury and death for those 65 and older, with nearly 30% in this age group reporting at least one fall in 2018, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But younger adults frequently stumble, too.

