Parents who need to take a child to the emergency room are facing agonizing waits in many parts of the United States because of a shortage of hospital beds.

Hospitals across the country say they are being overwhelmed by an early surge in respiratory infections including RSV, influenza and enterovirus. As a result, pediatric hospital beds are more full now than they have been in the past two years, according to a CNN analysis of data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

Tags