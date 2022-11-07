N2201P46006C.TIF
Metro Creative

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the "triple-threat" of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, the latest respiratory virus monitoring report showed that the test positivity-rate for when it came to detecting influenza A was 6.44 per cent for the week of Oct. 29, compared to 2.66 per cent in the previous week. The test positivity rate for RSV was 7.0 per cent across Canada, up from 4.74 per cent in the previous week.